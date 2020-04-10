All apartments in Beverly Hills
430 EL CAMINO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

430 EL CAMINO Drive

430 El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 El Camino Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and spacious updated Traditional with a contemporary flair and curb appeal on a pristine quiet road moments from the best of Beverly Hills and the Westside. Gleaming wood floors. Great upstairs master suite with large walk-in closet and marble bath. 3 Bedrooms and generous family room downstairs with a fabulous open flow between the beamed-ceiling living room, dining room, family room, and the large yard with deck, lawns, and mature foliage. Modern granite kitchen with top appliances and big breakfast area overlooks the family room. Flexible floor plan for one or many and ready to be occupied by a highly qualified long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have any available units?
430 EL CAMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have?
Some of 430 EL CAMINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 EL CAMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 EL CAMINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 EL CAMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 EL CAMINO Drive offers parking.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have a pool?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 EL CAMINO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 EL CAMINO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

