430 EL CAMINO Drive

Charming and spacious updated Traditional with a contemporary flair and curb appeal on a pristine quiet road moments from the best of Beverly Hills and the Westside. Gleaming wood floors. Great upstairs master suite with large walk-in closet and marble bath. 3 Bedrooms and generous family room downstairs with a fabulous open flow between the beamed-ceiling living room, dining room, family room, and the large yard with deck, lawns, and mature foliage. Modern granite kitchen with top appliances and big breakfast area overlooks the family room. Flexible floor plan for one or many and ready to be occupied by a highly qualified long-term tenant.