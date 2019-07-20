All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 408 South SPALDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
408 South SPALDING Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

408 South SPALDING Drive

408 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

408 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This special top floor unit is available in a premiere Beverly Hills location. The beautiful space offers a split floorplan with the living quarters conveniently separated from bedrooms. The unit is adorned with hardwood floors, decorative moldings and custom wood blinds throughout. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace from the living room and entertain guests in the formal dining room. The kitchen provides rear access to the shared patio. This charming Beverly Hills building offers a community washer and dryer, one car garage and convenient parking for guests. Take advantage of the amazing opportunity to get into one of the top school districts in the city. Be a part of a peaceful neighborhood adjacent to the Roxbury park, where you can enjoy various recreational activities and tree covered grounds. This unit is vacant and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
408 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 408 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 408 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 South SPALDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 408 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts