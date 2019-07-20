408 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This special top floor unit is available in a premiere Beverly Hills location. The beautiful space offers a split floorplan with the living quarters conveniently separated from bedrooms. The unit is adorned with hardwood floors, decorative moldings and custom wood blinds throughout. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace from the living room and entertain guests in the formal dining room. The kitchen provides rear access to the shared patio. This charming Beverly Hills building offers a community washer and dryer, one car garage and convenient parking for guests. Take advantage of the amazing opportunity to get into one of the top school districts in the city. Be a part of a peaceful neighborhood adjacent to the Roxbury park, where you can enjoy various recreational activities and tree covered grounds. This unit is vacant and ready!