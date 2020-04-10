All apartments in Beverly Hills
407 SHIRLEY Place

407 Shirley Place · No Longer Available
Location

407 Shirley Place, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
This newly remodeled, large and bright two bedroom, two bathroom unit features a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, dual paned windows, and central heat and air conditioning. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, oversized double door refrigerator and a gas range with hood vent, ample cabinetry and storage. Charming chateau style building with original details inside and out, and a quaint gated courtyard. Located in Beverly Hills, the unit is moments from the city's best shopping and dining, walking distance to Century City, Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills High School and a block from the recently remodeled Roxbury Park. Available furnished or unfurnished. WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have any available units?
407 SHIRLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 407 SHIRLEY Place have?
Some of 407 SHIRLEY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 SHIRLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
407 SHIRLEY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 SHIRLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 407 SHIRLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place offer parking?
No, 407 SHIRLEY Place does not offer parking.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 SHIRLEY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have a pool?
No, 407 SHIRLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 407 SHIRLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 SHIRLEY Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 SHIRLEY Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 SHIRLEY Place has units with air conditioning.

