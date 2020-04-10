407 SHIRLEY Place

Amenities

This newly remodeled, large and bright two bedroom, two bathroom unit features a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, dual paned windows, and central heat and air conditioning. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, oversized double door refrigerator and a gas range with hood vent, ample cabinetry and storage. Charming chateau style building with original details inside and out, and a quaint gated courtyard. Located in Beverly Hills, the unit is moments from the city's best shopping and dining, walking distance to Century City, Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills High School and a block from the recently remodeled Roxbury Park. Available furnished or unfurnished. WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.