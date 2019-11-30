406 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Private Beverly Hills townhouse across form Roxbury Park. Beverly Hills Unified Schools District; (Beverly Hills Vista Elementary/Junior and Beverly Hills Highschool). 3BD, 2.5BTH plus den/office and formal dining area. Approx. 2,000 SQ ft. feels like a house and only has 1 shared wall. One bedroom is extra spacious. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, freshly restored hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, wainscoting, central air & heat. Balcony off master bedroom. Views of Roxbury Park & Century City. Includes all Stainless Steel kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer. Gated front and back patios. 3 garage parking spaces with storage. Close to shopping in Century City and walking distance to heart of Beverly Hills. 1 year lease or longer. Tenant to verify schools. Small pets will be considered.