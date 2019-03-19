353 S Reeves Drive

Amenities

French Normandy Style building in the heart of Beverly Hills. Great walk ability to shopping and dining. This corner unit has been

recently renovated with new hardwood flooring, paint, all new kitchen with Calcutta quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless

appliances and lighting. A ll 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths. Updated master bath and large walk in closet. Once you enter this

single level unit, the open living concept awaits you with spacious areas, fireplace and guest bath. French doors throughout give

this home an abundance of sunlight. Three side by side parking spaces.