353 S Reeves Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

353 S Reeves Drive

353 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

353 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
French Normandy Style building in the heart of Beverly Hills. Great walk ability to shopping and dining. This corner unit has been
recently renovated with new hardwood flooring, paint, all new kitchen with Calcutta quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless
appliances and lighting. A ll 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths. Updated master bath and large walk in closet. Once you enter this
single level unit, the open living concept awaits you with spacious areas, fireplace and guest bath. French doors throughout give
this home an abundance of sunlight. Three side by side parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

