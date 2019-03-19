353 S Reeves Drive

Amenities
French Normandy Style building in the heart of Beverly Hills. Great walk ability to shopping and dining. This corner unit has been
recently renovated with new hardwood flooring, paint, all new kitchen with Calcutta quartz counters, new cabinets, stainless
appliances and lighting. A ll 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths. Updated master bath and large walk in closet. Once you enter this
single level unit, the open living concept awaits you with spacious areas, fireplace and guest bath. French doors throughout give
this home an abundance of sunlight. Three side by side parking spaces.