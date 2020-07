Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Modern luxury unit in the heart of Beverly Hills. Upper floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lower/First floor Unit features open floor plan with interior and exterior fireplace. Impressive Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit. Central air and heat. Spacious and bright! Blocks away from South Beverly Drive's shops and restaurants and Roxbury Park! Beverly Hills School District. Unit comes with one parking spot.