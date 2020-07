Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Modern upper luxury unit located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Upper Unit features one bedroom and one bathroom with unique large, private, outdoor deck that faces McCarty. Master bathroom has dual sinks and large shower. Bright, open floor plan with Impressive Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer in-unit. Central air and heat. Blocks away from South Beverly Drive's shops and restaurants and Roxbury Park! Beverly Hills School District.