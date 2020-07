336 South WETHERLY Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

EXQUISITE SPANISH BEAUTY WITH RICH BEAMED CEILING IN LIVINGROOM HIGH CEILING AND FABULOUS WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE GORMET KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA AND WASHER/DRYER. LARGE FORMAL DININGROOM, PLUS THREE LARGE BEDROOMS AND TWO REMODELED BATHS. EXTRA BONUS ROOM OVERLOOKING A HUGE ENORMOUS BEAUTIFUL SWIMMERS LAKE BLUE POOL AND A JAPANESE TEA HOUSE. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. FABULOUS HOME FOR FAMILIES OR ENTERTAINING. VERY BRIGHT WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. FABULOUS CURB APPEAL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. BEVERLY HILLS SCHOOL SYSTEM AND A POSSIBLE SEPARATE HOME OFFICE. TOTALLY REMODELED AND THE PERFECT CENTER HALL PLAN. FLOOR TO CEILING FRENCH WINDOWS IN DININGROOM AND LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED COURTYARD WITH ARCHES AND TOWERING TREES.