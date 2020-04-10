All apartments in Beverly Hills
336 EL CAMINO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

336 EL CAMINO Drive

336 El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 El Camino Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
This fully remodeled, custom designed home is in the most sought after locations in Beverly Hills. Nestled on a quiet street in an exclusive community where you're sure to enjoy living. It is minutes away from the finest dining and luxurious shopping on Rodeo Drive. Available either furnished or unfurnished; this Spanish-style villa is full of high end fixtures and top of the line appliances. This exclusive home includes a spacious living room with fire place, open concept chef's kitchen, cozy family room and large dining area. It also has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The open concept layout is bursting with natural light and is perfect for entertaining. Relax in your own private oasis where you'll enjoy a cozy courtyard with outdoor fireplace, in-ground heated pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have any available units?
336 EL CAMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have?
Some of 336 EL CAMINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 EL CAMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 EL CAMINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 EL CAMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive offers parking.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive has a pool.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 EL CAMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 EL CAMINO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 EL CAMINO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

