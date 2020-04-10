336 EL CAMINO Drive

Amenities

This fully remodeled, custom designed home is in the most sought after locations in Beverly Hills. Nestled on a quiet street in an exclusive community where you're sure to enjoy living. It is minutes away from the finest dining and luxurious shopping on Rodeo Drive. Available either furnished or unfurnished; this Spanish-style villa is full of high end fixtures and top of the line appliances. This exclusive home includes a spacious living room with fire place, open concept chef's kitchen, cozy family room and large dining area. It also has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The open concept layout is bursting with natural light and is perfect for entertaining. Relax in your own private oasis where you'll enjoy a cozy courtyard with outdoor fireplace, in-ground heated pool and spa.