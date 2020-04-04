All apartments in Beverly Hills
331 South Reeves Drive.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

331 South Reeves Drive

331 Reeves Drive · No Longer Available
Location

331 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Prime Beverly Hills 90212 Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen 1BR/1BA Top Floor Rear Corner with Natural Hardwood floors throughout, Covered on-site parking, Washer/Dryer Hookup and Pantry room, brand New windows, natural light, boutique 4 unit building in prime Beverly Hills. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertop, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range, Washer Dryer Hookups (just bring your own stackable washer dryer and good to go), A/C, and 1 covered on-site parking space included!! Amazing location that is walking distance to everything Prime Beverly Hills.

If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops. 5 min to Playa Vista. 2 min to Venice. 7 min to Santa Monica. Just 7 min to Culver City!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)

Local Employers:

Fox, Sony Pictures, Century City Firms, Verizon, Netflix, CAA, Facebook, Google, SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)

12 month lease only
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/331-s-reeves-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-rear-1-2/ea04f868-cc0e-48c1-951e-47e99d360596

(RLNE5616250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 331 South Reeves Drive have any available units?
331 South Reeves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 331 South Reeves Drive have?
Some of 331 South Reeves Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 South Reeves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 South Reeves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 South Reeves Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 South Reeves Drive is pet friendly.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 331 South Reeves Drive offers parking.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 South Reeves Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive have a pool?
No, 331 South Reeves Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 South Reeves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 South Reeves Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 South Reeves Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 South Reeves Drive has units with air conditioning.

