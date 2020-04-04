331 South Reeves Drive.

Amenities

Prime Beverly Hills 90212 Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen 1BR/1BA Top Floor Rear Corner with Natural Hardwood floors throughout, Covered on-site parking, Washer/Dryer Hookup and Pantry room, brand New windows, natural light, boutique 4 unit building in prime Beverly Hills. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertop, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range, Washer Dryer Hookups (just bring your own stackable washer dryer and good to go), A/C, and 1 covered on-site parking space included!! Amazing location that is walking distance to everything Prime Beverly Hills.



If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops. 5 min to Playa Vista. 2 min to Venice. 7 min to Santa Monica. Just 7 min to Culver City!



12 month lease only

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/331-s-reeves-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-rear-1-2/ea04f868-cc0e-48c1-951e-47e99d360596



