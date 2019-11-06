329 N Lapeer Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Bungalow in Beverly Hills w Garage!



Ask about our Move in Special! This beautiful bungalow-style unit has all hardwood floors, breakfast nook, faux fireplace and great closet space! There is a heater in the living room and air condition unit in the spacious bedroom. The unit includes on gated garage parking spot and there is a laundry facility on the premises.



* Hardwood Floors

* laundry on site

* quiet neighborhood

* refrigerator

* stove

No Pets Allowed



