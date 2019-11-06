329 N Lapeer Dr.

Amenities
Charming Bungalow in Beverly Hills w Garage! - Property Id: 158542
Ask about our Move in Special! This beautiful bungalow-style unit has all hardwood floors, breakfast nook, faux fireplace and great closet space! There is a heater in the living room and air condition unit in the spacious bedroom. The unit includes on gated garage parking spot and there is a laundry facility on the premises.
* Hardwood Floors
* laundry on site
* quiet neighborhood
* refrigerator
* stove
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158542p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5162591)