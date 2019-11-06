All apartments in Beverly Hills
329 N Lapeer Dr.

329 N La Peer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

329 N La Peer Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Bungalow in Beverly Hills w Garage! - Property Id: 158542

Ask about our Move in Special! This beautiful bungalow-style unit has all hardwood floors, breakfast nook, faux fireplace and great closet space! There is a heater in the living room and air condition unit in the spacious bedroom. The unit includes on gated garage parking spot and there is a laundry facility on the premises.

* Hardwood Floors
* laundry on site
* quiet neighborhood
* refrigerator
* stove
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158542p
Property Id 158542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have any available units?
329 N Lapeer Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have?
Some of 329 N Lapeer Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 N Lapeer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
329 N Lapeer Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 N Lapeer Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 329 N Lapeer Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 329 N Lapeer Dr. offers parking.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 N Lapeer Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have a pool?
No, 329 N Lapeer Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 329 N Lapeer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 N Lapeer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 N Lapeer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 N Lapeer Dr. has units with air conditioning.
