323 N Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage sauna

Stunning Contemporary Beverly Hills Penthouse with breathtaking views from every window. Beautifully remodeled with high end finishes throughout. Spacious, bright open floor plan living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and 2 balconies overlooking Jacaranda treetop views and the Hollywood hills. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, large breakfast bar and a joining office area. Fabulous master suite, with fireplace, private dressing room and luxurious master bathroom with separate sauna. Two additional generously sized bedrooms, large second bathroom and guest powder room. Laundry In unit. Private security keyed elevator with direct entrance to Penthouse. 3 SIDE BY SIDE PARKING, and lots of storage in the garage along with a charging station. Available furnished at an additional price.