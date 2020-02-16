All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

323 N Palm Drive

323 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
sauna
Stunning Contemporary Beverly Hills Penthouse with breathtaking views from every window. Beautifully remodeled with high end finishes throughout. Spacious, bright open floor plan living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, and 2 balconies overlooking Jacaranda treetop views and the Hollywood hills. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, large breakfast bar and a joining office area. Fabulous master suite, with fireplace, private dressing room and luxurious master bathroom with separate sauna. Two additional generously sized bedrooms, large second bathroom and guest powder room. Laundry In unit. Private security keyed elevator with direct entrance to Penthouse. 3 SIDE BY SIDE PARKING, and lots of storage in the garage along with a charging station. Available furnished at an additional price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N Palm Drive have any available units?
323 N Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 323 N Palm Drive have?
Some of 323 N Palm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 N Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 N Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 323 N Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 323 N Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 323 N Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 323 N Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 N Palm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 323 N Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 N Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 N Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 N Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 N Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
