Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Custom built contemporary Mediterranean Home features 4 Bedroom + 4.5 Bath with inviting living room, large dinning room and cozy Family room w/ Fireplace, public rooms lead from one to the other, gives optimal entertaining flow, Hi-Ceilings, , large Chef's kitchen with Center Island, Great size Master Suite with romantic balcony,2 walk-in closets, new remodeled bathroom, each bedroom upstairs, has their own bath, walk-in closet and balcony, this will go fast, easy to show...