Beverly Hills, CA
305 North PALM Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

305 North PALM Drive

305 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Mediterranean 5 bedroom + 7 bathroom home in the heart of Beverly Hills! Built in 2005, this home presents exquisite designer finishes throughout the entire home with an extensive use of limestone flooring and tumbling marble. When entering the home you are greeting with a wonderful foyer along with the dining room and formal living room on your left and right side. The large kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances including a Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, 2 Miele dishwashers and more with a large center island. The family room connects to the heated backyard with a barbecue island. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms plus one bedroom was converted into a master walk-in closet. Minutes away from prime shopping, dining and everything else you may need from Beverly Hills. The house also comes equipped with solar panels. The house will delivered fully furnished, please do not miss your opportunity to live in this amazing home. Also available for short term lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 North PALM Drive have any available units?
305 North PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 305 North PALM Drive have?
Some of 305 North PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 North PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 North PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 North PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 North PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 305 North PALM Drive offer parking?
No, 305 North PALM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 North PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 North PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 North PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 North PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 305 North PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 North PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 North PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 North PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 North PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 North PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
