305 North PALM Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Mediterranean 5 bedroom + 7 bathroom home in the heart of Beverly Hills! Built in 2005, this home presents exquisite designer finishes throughout the entire home with an extensive use of limestone flooring and tumbling marble. When entering the home you are greeting with a wonderful foyer along with the dining room and formal living room on your left and right side. The large kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances including a Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, 2 Miele dishwashers and more with a large center island. The family room connects to the heated backyard with a barbecue island. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms plus one bedroom was converted into a master walk-in closet. Minutes away from prime shopping, dining and everything else you may need from Beverly Hills. The house also comes equipped with solar panels. The house will delivered fully furnished, please do not miss your opportunity to live in this amazing home. Also available for short term lease