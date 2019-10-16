All apartments in Beverly Hills
304 South SWALL Drive

304 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Tastefully done 4 bed/4.5 bath + 1 bed/1 bath guest house nestled in prime Beverly Hills. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and separate breakfast area. Large family room opens to sun drenched backyard. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with walk in closet, spacious bathroom and additional side room ideal for an office or additional storage. Three additional en-suite bedrooms complete the main house. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree-lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 South SWALL Drive have any available units?
304 South SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 304 South SWALL Drive have?
Some of 304 South SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 South SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 South SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 South SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 South SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 South SWALL Drive offers parking.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 South SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive have a pool?
No, 304 South SWALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 South SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 South SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 South SWALL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 South SWALL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
