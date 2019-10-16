304 South SWALL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Tastefully done 4 bed/4.5 bath + 1 bed/1 bath guest house nestled in prime Beverly Hills. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and separate breakfast area. Large family room opens to sun drenched backyard. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with walk in closet, spacious bathroom and additional side room ideal for an office or additional storage. Three additional en-suite bedrooms complete the main house. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree-lined street.