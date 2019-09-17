301 South ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming Mediterranean Corner House in the Heart of South Beverly Hills. Hardwood Floors throughout this Four Bedroom House with additional Maids Bedroom/Bath on First Floor. Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet. Huge Living Room with plenty of Natural Light and Natural Wood Beams. Formal Dining Room Spacious Breakfast Area Lush Private back yard and patio. Perfect Family or Couples Home. Walking distance to Shops, Roxbury Park, & High School. Charm, Convenience & Price! Vacant and easy to show