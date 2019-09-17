All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 301 South ROXBURY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
301 South ROXBURY Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

301 South ROXBURY Drive

301 Roxbury Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Mediterranean Corner House in the Heart of South Beverly Hills. Hardwood Floors throughout this Four Bedroom House with additional Maids Bedroom/Bath on First Floor. Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet. Huge Living Room with plenty of Natural Light and Natural Wood Beams. Formal Dining Room Spacious Breakfast Area Lush Private back yard and patio. Perfect Family or Couples Home. Walking distance to Shops, Roxbury Park, & High School. Charm, Convenience & Price! Vacant and easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
301 South ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 301 South ROXBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 South ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 South ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 South ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 South ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 South ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 South ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts