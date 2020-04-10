All apartments in Beverly Hills
273 South PALM Drive
273 South PALM Drive

273 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

273 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Stunning classic 3BR+3BA+large office Spanish-style home blends old world charm and modern amenities in prime Beverly Hills. A welcoming front courtyard with Saltillo tile and a beautiful circular tower entry create captivating curb appeal. Gracious formal entry with terracotta tiled central hall separates the spacious living room with fireplace and soaring beamed ceiling, light filled office, intimate formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master bedroom features double closets including a walk-in closet, along with luxurious master bath plus 2 well-proportioned bedrooms with ensuite/adj. bathrooms. Backyard features private lush large grassy yard, ideal for entertaining. Located on highly desirable 200-block of Palm Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 South PALM Drive have any available units?
273 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 273 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 273 South PALM Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
273 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 273 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 273 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 273 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 273 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 South PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 273 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 273 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 273 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 273 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 South PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 South PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

