273 South PALM Drive

Stunning classic 3BR+3BA+large office Spanish-style home blends old world charm and modern amenities in prime Beverly Hills. A welcoming front courtyard with Saltillo tile and a beautiful circular tower entry create captivating curb appeal. Gracious formal entry with terracotta tiled central hall separates the spacious living room with fireplace and soaring beamed ceiling, light filled office, intimate formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master bedroom features double closets including a walk-in closet, along with luxurious master bath plus 2 well-proportioned bedrooms with ensuite/adj. bathrooms. Backyard features private lush large grassy yard, ideal for entertaining. Located on highly desirable 200-block of Palm Drive.