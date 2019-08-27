All apartments in Beverly Hills
273 S Maple Drive

273 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

273 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spectacular, Completely Furnished 3 story home for lease in the heart of Beverly Hills within walking distance of Beverly Wilshire 5 Star Hotels, world class shopping, restaurants and close to the finest schools, and houses of worship Beverly Hills is famous for.

$8800 per month

Lease period is for 6 months

Rarely does a property this special become available: an architectural gem located on one of the most desirable streets near Wilshire. Warm and bright throughout, this exquisite split-level home features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a fully updated kitchen with garden-view breakfast area and four charming bedrooms including the spacious master with its huge walk-in closet, fireplace and large bathroom including a Jacuzzi bath. Colorful French stained-glass doors throughout the open living area. The basement floor includes a large entertainment room with fireplace leading out into a grand entertainer's backyard surrounded by high hedges and trees for ultimat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 S Maple Drive have any available units?
273 S Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 273 S Maple Drive have?
Some of 273 S Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 S Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
273 S Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 S Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 273 S Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 273 S Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 273 S Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 273 S Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 S Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 S Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 273 S Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 273 S Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 273 S Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 273 S Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 S Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 S Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 S Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
