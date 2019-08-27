273 S Maple Drive

Amenities

Spectacular, Completely Furnished 3 story home for lease in the heart of Beverly Hills within walking distance of Beverly Wilshire 5 Star Hotels, world class shopping, restaurants and close to the finest schools, and houses of worship Beverly Hills is famous for.



$8800 per month



Lease period is for 6 months



Rarely does a property this special become available: an architectural gem located on one of the most desirable streets near Wilshire. Warm and bright throughout, this exquisite split-level home features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a fully updated kitchen with garden-view breakfast area and four charming bedrooms including the spacious master with its huge walk-in closet, fireplace and large bathroom including a Jacuzzi bath. Colorful French stained-glass doors throughout the open living area. The basement floor includes a large entertainment room with fireplace leading out into a grand entertainer's backyard surrounded by high hedges and trees for ultimat