261 South REEVES Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:54 AM

261 South REEVES Drive

261 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

261 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous, upscale and sought after 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 24/7 concierge in Beverly Hills Maison Reeves. Large master suite with walk-in closet and large luxury master bath. Second bedroom is light and bright. 2 large walk in closets. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, open living spaces with hard wood floors, fireplace and balconies. Washer and dryer in unit. Side by side parking in the subterranean garage. Walking distance to fine dining, high end shops. Conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 South REEVES Drive have any available units?
261 South REEVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 261 South REEVES Drive have?
Some of 261 South REEVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 South REEVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 South REEVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 South REEVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 South REEVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 261 South REEVES Drive offers parking.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 South REEVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive have a pool?
No, 261 South REEVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 South REEVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 South REEVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 South REEVES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 South REEVES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
