261 South REEVES Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous, upscale and sought after 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 24/7 concierge in Beverly Hills Maison Reeves. Large master suite with walk-in closet and large luxury master bath. Second bedroom is light and bright. 2 large walk in closets. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, open living spaces with hard wood floors, fireplace and balconies. Washer and dryer in unit. Side by side parking in the subterranean garage. Walking distance to fine dining, high end shops. Conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills. A must see.