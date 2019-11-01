248 South LA PEER Drive

Amenities

Spanish beauty in the heart of Beverly Hills. Bright & airy, this 1920's home has been meticulously renovated from the foundation, up in 2014. This Spanish Style Estate features 4 beds, 4 Baths. Chef's Kitchen has custom white marble countertops a huge center island, Built-in high-end appliances, stove, double door refrigerator & wine cooler. Kitchen opens up into open flow dining area perfect for entertaining. Built in cabinet in living room providing lots of storage & built in office space. Vaulted ceiling & hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Spacious laundry room with large LG washer / dryer included. The backyard features a beautiful covered wooden deck. Tranquil covered porch with manicured front lawn with ample space to entertain. Driveway is side-by-side parking can park 4 cars. No Garage-