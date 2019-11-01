All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 248 South LA PEER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
248 South LA PEER Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

248 South LA PEER Drive

248 South La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

248 South La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spanish beauty in the heart of Beverly Hills. Bright & airy, this 1920's home has been meticulously renovated from the foundation, up in 2014. This Spanish Style Estate features 4 beds, 4 Baths. Chef's Kitchen has custom white marble countertops a huge center island, Built-in high-end appliances, stove, double door refrigerator & wine cooler. Kitchen opens up into open flow dining area perfect for entertaining. Built in cabinet in living room providing lots of storage & built in office space. Vaulted ceiling & hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Spacious laundry room with large LG washer / dryer included. The backyard features a beautiful covered wooden deck. Tranquil covered porch with manicured front lawn with ample space to entertain. Driveway is side-by-side parking can park 4 cars. No Garage-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have any available units?
248 South LA PEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 248 South LA PEER Drive have?
Some of 248 South LA PEER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 South LA PEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
248 South LA PEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 South LA PEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 248 South LA PEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 248 South LA PEER Drive offers parking.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 South LA PEER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have a pool?
No, 248 South LA PEER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 248 South LA PEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 South LA PEER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 South LA PEER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 South LA PEER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts