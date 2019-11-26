245 South Crescent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Stylish contemporary Spanish with old Hollywood charm. A mini Beverly Hills manor with gated entry and a beautiful brick front courtyard with fruit trees. Gorgeous sun-drenched living room with vaulted ceilings, custom features and a picture-perfect wall to wall bookshelf. An inviting step-down family room that opens to the lush backyard, surrounded by tall hedges, creating the utmost privacy. Formal dining room leads to an impressive gourmet kitchen, complete with custom LEICHT cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and stainless-steel appliances-plus a reverse osmosis water filtration system.

Ideal floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a romantic master suite with fireplace, huge closet space, luxurious spa tub, separate shower, built-in vanity and skylights. Prime location, close to Beverly Drive restaurants, cafes and shopping.