Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:31 PM

245 South Crescent Drive

245 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

245 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Stylish contemporary Spanish with old Hollywood charm. A mini Beverly Hills manor with gated entry and a beautiful brick front courtyard with fruit trees. Gorgeous sun-drenched living room with vaulted ceilings, custom features and a picture-perfect wall to wall bookshelf. An inviting step-down family room that opens to the lush backyard, surrounded by tall hedges, creating the utmost privacy. Formal dining room leads to an impressive gourmet kitchen, complete with custom LEICHT cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and stainless-steel appliances-plus a reverse osmosis water filtration system.
Ideal floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a romantic master suite with fireplace, huge closet space, luxurious spa tub, separate shower, built-in vanity and skylights. Prime location, close to Beverly Drive restaurants, cafes and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 South Crescent Drive have any available units?
245 South Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 245 South Crescent Drive have?
Some of 245 South Crescent Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 South Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 South Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 South Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 South Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 245 South Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 South Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 245 South Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 245 South Crescent Drive has accessible units.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 South Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 South Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 South Crescent Drive has units with air conditioning.

