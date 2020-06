Amenities

2BD + Den that can be for 3rd bedroom. ***2 Years minimum lease*** No Pet per HOA CC&R *** Light & Bright Penthouse unit, located in the heart of Beverly Hills! walking distance to Beverly Dr shops, restaurants, Rodeo Drive. Open space unit with natural light. Spacious kitchen and living room with a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Large master bedroom with walking closet. 2 side by side parking and a storage unit. Available immediately.