Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 6BR/6.5BA home boasts of approx. 6,000 SF, of luxurious Beverly Hills living! As you walk in, you are greeted by the grand staircase, stunning formal living room and dining areas. The chefs kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, huge island, pantry and breakfast area! The second floor includes of 4 ensuite bedrooms, two of which have balconies, and the lower level can be used as a self-sufficient unit with its own living area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office!