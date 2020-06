Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Very large renovated unit with 1 bedroom/2 bathroom plus den that can converted into a second bedroom. Brand new wood floors, countertops, appliances, window coverings, lighting, and renovated bathroom. Secured building and parking with elevator, pool, and forced air. Units are rarely available in this building - don't wait!