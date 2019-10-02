233 South GALE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated alarm system range refrigerator

Located near shops, La Cienega Park, The Grove, and the Beverly Center, this charming Beverly Hills one bedroom features natural light, newly refinished hardwood floors and upgraded flooring in the kitchen. Other features include new window covering, in-unit washer and dryer (with its own laundry area), vintage ceramic counters and splash, large living room area, and a newly installed alarm system. Just minutes from West Hollywood and the 10 Freeway, this unit is only one of three units in a very cozy area of Beverly Hills.