229 South Tower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 11th 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact S A REAL ESTATE at 818-515-0646 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Close proximity to the GROVE, BEVERLY CENTER, DOWNTOWN BEVERLY HILLS AND ALL SORTS OF EXCLUSIVE SHOPPING, AND TRANSPORTATION.