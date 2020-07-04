All apartments in Beverly Hills
229 South Tower Drive
229 South Tower Drive

229 Tower Drive · (818) 515-0646
Location

229 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

Studio

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 11th 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact S A REAL ESTATE at 818-515-0646 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Close proximity to the GROVE, BEVERLY CENTER, DOWNTOWN BEVERLY HILLS AND ALL SORTS OF EXCLUSIVE SHOPPING, AND TRANSPORTATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 South Tower Drive have any available units?
229 South Tower Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 South Tower Drive have?
Some of 229 South Tower Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 South Tower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 South Tower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 South Tower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 South Tower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 229 South Tower Drive offer parking?
No, 229 South Tower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 229 South Tower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 South Tower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 South Tower Drive have a pool?
No, 229 South Tower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 South Tower Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 South Tower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 South Tower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 South Tower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 South Tower Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 South Tower Drive has units with air conditioning.
