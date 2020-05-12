All apartments in Beverly Hills
224 S Rexford Drive
224 S Rexford Drive

224 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Spacious unit naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows. Upper level unit newly refinished 2 BD / 3 BA + sun room features new hardwood floors, formal dining area, living room fireplace, wall mount AC, ample storage, designer bath and kitchen finishes with new stainless appliances. Home features laundry hook ups, private yard, patio walk-out & drive way parking. Conveniently located adjacent prized Beverly Hills Unified School District. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come long & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S Rexford Drive have any available units?
224 S Rexford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 224 S Rexford Drive have?
Some of 224 S Rexford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S Rexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 S Rexford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S Rexford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S Rexford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 S Rexford Drive offers parking.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 S Rexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive have a pool?
No, 224 S Rexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 S Rexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 S Rexford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 S Rexford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 S Rexford Drive has units with air conditioning.

