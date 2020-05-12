224 S Rexford Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Spacious unit naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows. Upper level unit newly refinished 2 BD / 3 BA + sun room features new hardwood floors, formal dining area, living room fireplace, wall mount AC, ample storage, designer bath and kitchen finishes with new stainless appliances. Home features laundry hook ups, private yard, patio walk-out & drive way parking. Conveniently located adjacent prized Beverly Hills Unified School District. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come long & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.