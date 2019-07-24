221 South ALMONT Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Call Listing Agent, J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077. Graciously just updated, charming Spanish home in Beverly Hills features newly installed manufactured wood floors throughout; 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including a powder room. A 4th room can be used as an office, den or gym. The formal entry leads to a sunlit living room with ceiling-height arched picture window, high barrel ceiling, and a gas & wood burning fireplace. The large formal dining room leads to a remodeled kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and separate breakfast room. The huge master bedroom features a granite en suite bathroom, and a sitting area which can also be used as an office or gym. French doors open onto a large back yard lawn w/ built in BBQ from the 2 rear bedrooms. Also features a separate laundry room and extra storage. Fabulous location; just blocks to both Horace Mann and Beverly Vista BHUSD schools and central to all of Beverly Hills renowned shopping, restaurants, markets, and places of worship. Easy access to Cedars Sinai, UCLA, Westwood, Century City, 405 & 10 Freeways, beaches and downtown.