Beverly Hills, CA
221 South ALMONT Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

221 South ALMONT Drive

221 South Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 South Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Call Listing Agent, J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077. Graciously just updated, charming Spanish home in Beverly Hills features newly installed manufactured wood floors throughout; 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including a powder room. A 4th room can be used as an office, den or gym. The formal entry leads to a sunlit living room with ceiling-height arched picture window, high barrel ceiling, and a gas & wood burning fireplace. The large formal dining room leads to a remodeled kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and separate breakfast room. The huge master bedroom features a granite en suite bathroom, and a sitting area which can also be used as an office or gym. French doors open onto a large back yard lawn w/ built in BBQ from the 2 rear bedrooms. Also features a separate laundry room and extra storage. Fabulous location; just blocks to both Horace Mann and Beverly Vista BHUSD schools and central to all of Beverly Hills renowned shopping, restaurants, markets, and places of worship. Easy access to Cedars Sinai, UCLA, Westwood, Century City, 405 & 10 Freeways, beaches and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have any available units?
221 South ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 221 South ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 221 South ALMONT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 South ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 South ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 South ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 South ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 South ALMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 South ALMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 221 South ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 South ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 South ALMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 South ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 South ALMONT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
