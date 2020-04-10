217 South MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

If you've seen this home before, you won't recognize it now! Stately, sunlit, and updated 2story Spanish featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors. Large formal living room opens to family room which flows to a big backyard with patio, lawns, and mature landscaping. Great outdoor guest unit includes a living room, bedroom, and bath. Granite cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances connects to charming breakfast room next to the formal dining room. Large master suite with closets galore. Gently set above the road for maximum curb appeal on on of the finest 200 blocks in Beverly Hills moments from world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, and community services.