All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 217 South MAPLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
217 South MAPLE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

217 South MAPLE Drive

217 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

217 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
If you've seen this home before, you won't recognize it now! Stately, sunlit, and updated 2story Spanish featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors. Large formal living room opens to family room which flows to a big backyard with patio, lawns, and mature landscaping. Great outdoor guest unit includes a living room, bedroom, and bath. Granite cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances connects to charming breakfast room next to the formal dining room. Large master suite with closets galore. Gently set above the road for maximum curb appeal on on of the finest 200 blocks in Beverly Hills moments from world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, and community services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have any available units?
217 South MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 217 South MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 217 South MAPLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 South MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 South MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 South MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 South MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 South MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts