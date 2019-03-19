All apartments in Beverly Hills
209 South CLARK Drive

209 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 South Clark Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this charming, very bright, Spanish style house in the most desirable location in Beverly Hills! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home provides the perfect balance of character and warmth. Tastefully appointed, the home offers original details throughout including dramatic archways, Spanish tiles, niches w/ wood shelving, and gorgeous wood flooring. Living room with decorative fireplace, a formal dining room, breakfast room as well as in-unit washer/dryer. The beautiful front garden, patio and backyard provide a tremendous leisure and the garage is finished for optimal use. Showings by appointment only, kindly contact the listing agent directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 South CLARK Drive have any available units?
209 South CLARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 209 South CLARK Drive have?
Some of 209 South CLARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 South CLARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 South CLARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 South CLARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 South CLARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 South CLARK Drive offers parking.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 South CLARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive have a pool?
No, 209 South CLARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 South CLARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 South CLARK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 South CLARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 South CLARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
