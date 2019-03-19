209 South CLARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this charming, very bright, Spanish style house in the most desirable location in Beverly Hills! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home provides the perfect balance of character and warmth. Tastefully appointed, the home offers original details throughout including dramatic archways, Spanish tiles, niches w/ wood shelving, and gorgeous wood flooring. Living room with decorative fireplace, a formal dining room, breakfast room as well as in-unit washer/dryer. The beautiful front garden, patio and backyard provide a tremendous leisure and the garage is finished for optimal use. Showings by appointment only, kindly contact the listing agent directly.