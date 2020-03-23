208 South PALM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly renovated at the end of 2019, this classic Beverly Hills home + detached bonus room, resides elegantly on the iconic Palm Tree lined street of Palm Drive. Located 2 blocks from the highly-rated, renowned Beverly Vista School ( Beverly Hills Unified's only 6th to 8th grade school ), close to Beverly Hills High School and Horace Mann Elementary, grades K - 5. Major recent renovations include: NEW Roof, NEW floors, NEW kitchen, All NEW appliances, NEW HVAC, NEW bathrooms, dual-pane windows, high-end LG Washer & Dryer. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, formal living room, den, family room, 3 Bedrooms ( or 2 plus office ) w/ lush greenery surrounding the private, fully-gated front & back yard. Offered unfurnished for $8,500 or furnished for $9,500. Iconic and prestigious street, timeless neighborhood, centrally located to high-rated schools, dining & shopping in Beverly Hills. Enjoy the Beverly Hills lifestyle.