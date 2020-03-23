All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 208 South PALM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
208 South PALM Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

208 South PALM Drive

208 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly renovated at the end of 2019, this classic Beverly Hills home + detached bonus room, resides elegantly on the iconic Palm Tree lined street of Palm Drive. Located 2 blocks from the highly-rated, renowned Beverly Vista School ( Beverly Hills Unified's only 6th to 8th grade school ), close to Beverly Hills High School and Horace Mann Elementary, grades K - 5. Major recent renovations include: NEW Roof, NEW floors, NEW kitchen, All NEW appliances, NEW HVAC, NEW bathrooms, dual-pane windows, high-end LG Washer & Dryer. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, formal living room, den, family room, 3 Bedrooms ( or 2 plus office ) w/ lush greenery surrounding the private, fully-gated front & back yard. Offered unfurnished for $8,500 or furnished for $9,500. Iconic and prestigious street, timeless neighborhood, centrally located to high-rated schools, dining & shopping in Beverly Hills. Enjoy the Beverly Hills lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 South PALM Drive have any available units?
208 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 208 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 208 South PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 208 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 208 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 South PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 208 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 South PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 South PALM Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts