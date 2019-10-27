All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
208 South LASKY Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:59 PM

208 South LASKY Drive

208 S Lasky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

208 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious full-floor single-level condominium unit in newer (2013 built) exclusive 4-unit Contemporary Mediterranean building. Sunlit spaces with dramatic finishes. Stone and dark wood floors throughout. Rare-to-find 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Massive "great" room with living/dining/den areas. Sizable and super chef's center-isle kitchen with top appliances. Master suite with walk-in, balcony, and amazing bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. 3 gated subterranean parking spaces! Access to fantastic common rooftop terrace with BBQ, bar, city lights & hillside views. Situated on a most coveted Westend road moments from the best of the best of Beverly Hills and Century City. Available on a long-term basis only to highly qualified clientele.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 South LASKY Drive have any available units?
208 South LASKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 208 South LASKY Drive have?
Some of 208 South LASKY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 South LASKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 South LASKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 South LASKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 South LASKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 South LASKY Drive offers parking.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 South LASKY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive have a pool?
No, 208 South LASKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 South LASKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 South LASKY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 South LASKY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 South LASKY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
