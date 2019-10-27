208 South LASKY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious full-floor single-level condominium unit in newer (2013 built) exclusive 4-unit Contemporary Mediterranean building. Sunlit spaces with dramatic finishes. Stone and dark wood floors throughout. Rare-to-find 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Massive "great" room with living/dining/den areas. Sizable and super chef's center-isle kitchen with top appliances. Master suite with walk-in, balcony, and amazing bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. 3 gated subterranean parking spaces! Access to fantastic common rooftop terrace with BBQ, bar, city lights & hillside views. Situated on a most coveted Westend road moments from the best of the best of Beverly Hills and Century City. Available on a long-term basis only to highly qualified clientele.