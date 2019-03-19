All apartments in Beverly Hills
Location

208 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Open floor plan home with a very light and bright living and dining area. Custom chefs kitchen with SS appliances opens up to dining area to one side and family room on the other. Large private yard offers great space for outdoor entertaining. Sparkling pool and spa. 4 bedrooms consists of main house w/ 3 bedrooms plus a bonus and private guest house. GH can be entered through the yard or private entrance and parking through the alley.
GH can be entered through the yard or private entrance and parking through the alley. It can also serve as a great pool house, play room, maid's quarter or a teenagers home away from home. Enjoy the BH lifestyle and the great school system that goes with this property. Home is close proximity to downtown BH filled with restaurants, bars, coffee houses, markets, shopping and more. Could be leased long or short term; call LA1 for details and pricing. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

