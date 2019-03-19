208 North Elm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Open floor plan home with a very light and bright living and dining area. Custom chefs kitchen with SS appliances opens up to dining area to one side and family room on the other. Large private yard offers great space for outdoor entertaining. Sparkling pool and spa. 4 bedrooms consists of main house w/ 3 bedrooms plus a bonus and private guest house. GH can be entered through the yard or private entrance and parking through the alley.

GH can be entered through the yard or private entrance and parking through the alley. It can also serve as a great pool house, play room, maid's quarter or a teenagers home away from home. Enjoy the BH lifestyle and the great school system that goes with this property. Home is close proximity to downtown BH filled with restaurants, bars, coffee houses, markets, shopping and more. Could be leased long or short term; call LA1 for details and pricing. Easy to show.