206 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Upper duplex apartment for lease in the heart of Beverly Hills. Wood Floors throughout, tons of natural light and Filled with Original detail. Huge Living room with original charm and details, fireplace with mantle completes this dramatic room. Stainglass accents on french doors to patio with view of treetops. Inviting vast dining room with french windows. Bright Galley Kitchen boasts top of the line appliances. . . Wolf Range, Sub Zero Fridge and beautifully appointed granite counter tops. A separate sun filled breakfast room with windows looking out onto the tree tops. New Central air conditioning and heat throughout.