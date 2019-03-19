All apartments in Beverly Hills
206 South SPALDING Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 South SPALDING Drive

206 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Upper duplex apartment for lease in the heart of Beverly Hills. Wood Floors throughout, tons of natural light and Filled with Original detail. Huge Living room with original charm and details, fireplace with mantle completes this dramatic room. Stainglass accents on french doors to patio with view of treetops. Inviting vast dining room with french windows. Bright Galley Kitchen boasts top of the line appliances. . . Wolf Range, Sub Zero Fridge and beautifully appointed granite counter tops. A separate sun filled breakfast room with windows looking out onto the tree tops. New Central air conditioning and heat throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
206 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 206 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 206 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 South SPALDING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 South SPALDING Drive does offer parking.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 South SPALDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 206 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 South SPALDING Drive has units with air conditioning.
