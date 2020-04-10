All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

203 North WETHERLY Drive

203 North Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 North Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful Mediterranean masterpiece boasts nearly 4,000 sq. feet of living space and is the perfect family home in the highly coveted Beverly Hills. Completely walled and private this corner lot property is a truly one of a kind gem. Enter through the wrought iron double doors and you are immediately greeted by soaring ceilings, large open floor plan, and exquisite Mediterranean details. Downstairs you will enjoy formal living room with fireplace that opens to dining room, guest bedroom w/ en-suite bath, luxurious powder room, and family room that opens to chefs kitchen with center island and beautiful back yard with large swimmers pool and hot tub. Upstairs find enchanting master suite with spa like bathroom and huge walk in closet, four additional bedroom suites and large laundry room. Sun soaked backyard offers not only pool & spa but also beautiful veranda with built-in outdoor heaters perfect for outdoor dining. Ample gated parking complete this entertainers paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have any available units?
203 North WETHERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have?
Some of 203 North WETHERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 North WETHERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 North WETHERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 North WETHERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 North WETHERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 North WETHERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 North WETHERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 North WETHERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 North WETHERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 North WETHERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 North WETHERLY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 North WETHERLY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
