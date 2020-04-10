203 North WETHERLY Drive

Amenities

This beautiful Mediterranean masterpiece boasts nearly 4,000 sq. feet of living space and is the perfect family home in the highly coveted Beverly Hills. Completely walled and private this corner lot property is a truly one of a kind gem. Enter through the wrought iron double doors and you are immediately greeted by soaring ceilings, large open floor plan, and exquisite Mediterranean details. Downstairs you will enjoy formal living room with fireplace that opens to dining room, guest bedroom w/ en-suite bath, luxurious powder room, and family room that opens to chefs kitchen with center island and beautiful back yard with large swimmers pool and hot tub. Upstairs find enchanting master suite with spa like bathroom and huge walk in closet, four additional bedroom suites and large laundry room. Sun soaked backyard offers not only pool & spa but also beautiful veranda with built-in outdoor heaters perfect for outdoor dining. Ample gated parking complete this entertainers paradise!