203 N. Swall Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

203 N. Swall Drive

203 North Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 North Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prestine 2bed/2bath in heart of Beverly Hills w/ massive private patio! - Welcome home!

This massive, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment home will be your last stop. Walk inside your private entrance into a large and bright living room followed by a separate, formal dining room. The kitchen has been renovated and has beautiful stone counters and plenty of cabinet and cooking space. Each of the bedrooms are large and have ample closet space. Private parking space, hardwood floors throughout, AC units, washing and drying machines in-unit and an absolutely HUGE private patio make this property a true gem.

Available October 15!

Please contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

