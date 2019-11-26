203 N. Swall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Prestine 2bed/2bath in heart of Beverly Hills w/ massive private patio! - Welcome home!



This massive, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment home will be your last stop. Walk inside your private entrance into a large and bright living room followed by a separate, formal dining room. The kitchen has been renovated and has beautiful stone counters and plenty of cabinet and cooking space. Each of the bedrooms are large and have ample closet space. Private parking space, hardwood floors throughout, AC units, washing and drying machines in-unit and an absolutely HUGE private patio make this property a true gem.



Available October 15!



Please contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189895)