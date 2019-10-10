200 South MCCARTY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Escape to this beautiful, authentic Spanish charmer boasting modern updates, situated on one of the best street South of Wilshire. Fall in love with the romantic and private courtyard that seamlessly flows to the home's entry. A spacious step-down living room is beautifully accented by soaring, wood beam ceilings, a warm fireplace and sleek hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features sophisticated cabinetry, white marble counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Additional features include a luxurious master suite, well-appointed guest rooms, formal dining room and more! Relish the California sunshine in the resort-like yard with BBQ, black bottom spa and ample space for dining and lounging al fresco. In the heart of it all, just moments from local shops, restaurants and schools, this rental has it all! Available 6/20/2019 or possibly sooner.