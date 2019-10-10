All apartments in Beverly Hills
200 South MCCARTY Drive

200 S Mccarty Dr · No Longer Available
Location

200 S Mccarty Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Escape to this beautiful, authentic Spanish charmer boasting modern updates, situated on one of the best street South of Wilshire. Fall in love with the romantic and private courtyard that seamlessly flows to the home's entry. A spacious step-down living room is beautifully accented by soaring, wood beam ceilings, a warm fireplace and sleek hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features sophisticated cabinetry, white marble counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Additional features include a luxurious master suite, well-appointed guest rooms, formal dining room and more! Relish the California sunshine in the resort-like yard with BBQ, black bottom spa and ample space for dining and lounging al fresco. In the heart of it all, just moments from local shops, restaurants and schools, this rental has it all! Available 6/20/2019 or possibly sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have any available units?
200 South MCCARTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have?
Some of 200 South MCCARTY Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 South MCCARTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 South MCCARTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 South MCCARTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 South MCCARTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 South MCCARTY Drive offers parking.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 South MCCARTY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have a pool?
No, 200 South MCCARTY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 South MCCARTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 South MCCARTY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 South MCCARTY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 South MCCARTY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
