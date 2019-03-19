Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning, Gated, Mediterranean Villa located in prestigious Beverly Park offers an elegant, designer furnished luxury home. This home boasts soaring ceilings, dual staircase entry, formal dining room, family room, den, remodeled kitchen with large center island and lovely skylight! Pristine backyard with pool, spa, and sweeping majestic views for gracious entertaining. Generous master suite with his and hers baths complete with large walk-in closets. Four bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom and office downstairs. Office can easily be converted to 6th bedroom. Available now for short or long term lease. See private remarks for Summer rates.