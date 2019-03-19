All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 BEVERLY

2 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning, Gated, Mediterranean Villa located in prestigious Beverly Park offers an elegant, designer furnished luxury home. This home boasts soaring ceilings, dual staircase entry, formal dining room, family room, den, remodeled kitchen with large center island and lovely skylight! Pristine backyard with pool, spa, and sweeping majestic views for gracious entertaining. Generous master suite with his and hers baths complete with large walk-in closets. Four bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom and office downstairs. Office can easily be converted to 6th bedroom. Available now for short or long term lease. See private remarks for Summer rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 BEVERLY have any available units?
2 BEVERLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 2 BEVERLY have?
Some of 2 BEVERLY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BEVERLY currently offering any rent specials?
2 BEVERLY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 BEVERLY pet-friendly?
No, 2 BEVERLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 2 BEVERLY offer parking?
No, 2 BEVERLY does not offer parking.
Does 2 BEVERLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 BEVERLY have a pool?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY has a pool.
Does 2 BEVERLY have accessible units?
No, 2 BEVERLY does not have accessible units.
Does 2 BEVERLY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 BEVERLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 BEVERLY does not have units with air conditioning.
