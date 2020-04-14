All apartments in Beverly Hills
175 North Swall Drive

175 North Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

175 North Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Three bedrooms in the heart of Beverly Hills. Almost 1600 sqft. light and bright, two large bedrooms, one with walking closet, plenty of closets and storage room. Third bedroom converted.

Two bath, inside laundry, two tandem parking space, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven and totally remodeled ready to move in.

Close to all the trendy shops, and restaurants. Walking distance to Cedar Sinai.

Available for lease immediately.

Location: 175 North Swall Drive #106
Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Rent: $3,850 per month

Please call 310-497-3511 for more information

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/beverly-hills-ca?lid=12506758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 North Swall Drive have any available units?
175 North Swall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 175 North Swall Drive have?
Some of 175 North Swall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 North Swall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
175 North Swall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 North Swall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 175 North Swall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 175 North Swall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 175 North Swall Drive offers parking.
Does 175 North Swall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 North Swall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 North Swall Drive have a pool?
No, 175 North Swall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 175 North Swall Drive have accessible units?
No, 175 North Swall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 175 North Swall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 North Swall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 North Swall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 North Swall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
