1706 ANGELO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1706 ANGELO Drive

1706 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
BEVERLY HILLS VACATION RENTAL HOME GUESTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM STUDIO. Newly remodeled private guesthouse in the Upper Beverly Hills flats of Beverly Hills 90210, near movie stars' homes. Brand new furniture & appliances.Private locked entry, with a shared back yard. The 650 sq ft studio fits an individual, a couple, or a family of up to 5 comfortably. FREE PARKING!Close to hotels, shopping, food: B.H., Sunset Plaza, Rodeo Drive, Grove, Beverly Center, Westfield...Fully equipped newly remodeled private guesthouse with all brand new furniture and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The 650 sq ft studio has a great floor plan to make you feel welcome, safe, and private.Studio holds 1 Queen bed, 1 Full size sofa bed, and 1 Twin size sofa bed. High quality mattresses, mattress pads, sheets, blankets and pillows are provided for all 3 beds. A twin mattress is available, and an additional twin size air mattress is available upon request. Pleas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have any available units?
1706 ANGELO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1706 ANGELO Drive have?
Some of 1706 ANGELO Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 ANGELO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 ANGELO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 ANGELO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1706 ANGELO Drive offers parking.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have a pool?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 ANGELO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 ANGELO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

