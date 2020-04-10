1706 ANGELO Drive

Amenities

BEVERLY HILLS VACATION RENTAL HOME GUESTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM STUDIO. Newly remodeled private guesthouse in the Upper Beverly Hills flats of Beverly Hills 90210, near movie stars' homes. Brand new furniture & appliances.Private locked entry, with a shared back yard. The 650 sq ft studio fits an individual, a couple, or a family of up to 5 comfortably. FREE PARKING!Close to hotels, shopping, food: B.H., Sunset Plaza, Rodeo Drive, Grove, Beverly Center, Westfield...Fully equipped newly remodeled private guesthouse with all brand new furniture and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The 650 sq ft studio has a great floor plan to make you feel welcome, safe, and private.Studio holds 1 Queen bed, 1 Full size sofa bed, and 1 Twin size sofa bed. High quality mattresses, mattress pads, sheets, blankets and pillows are provided for all 3 beds. A twin mattress is available, and an additional twin size air mattress is available upon request. Pleas