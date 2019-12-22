158 S Elm Drive

Amenities

Wow! Come check out this charming and TOTALLY REMODELED Beverly Hills beauty! Enjoy your 1 bedroom as your private townhouse or condo! No expense was spared on the remodeling and the home even has its own address! With 900 sq ft, this spacious first-floor 1 BD 1 BA Art Deco apartment features a majestic fireplace mantle, lots of windows to let in an abundance of natural light, wall AC and be the first to live with all new EVERYTHING including new flooring, new light fixtures, new recessed lighting, new kitchen with new appliances, and a brand new bathroom! Discover a brilliantly remodeled kitchen showcasing Quartz counters, bright cabinets, beautiful backsplash, and all brand new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and over-the-range microwave. Bedroom features a new ceiling fan and giant walk-in closet while the brand new bathroom boasts a modern bath and shower glass enclosure, wall tiles, floor, vanity, toilet, mirror, and a large linen closet. Say goodbye to laundry coins with a brand new stackable washer and dryer in unit! Convenient to Beverly Blvd, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Vista, Reeves Park, Montage Hotel, boutiques, restaurants, shopping, and more!



***Available for showings beginning October 5th!***