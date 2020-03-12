156 South Wetherly Drive

Amenities

Attention Tenants: 4 BD/4.5 BA. French Chateau in BH! Enter a grand foyer boasting tall ceilings, spiral staircase, marble/wood flr., wine cellar tucked into stairwell and a pwdr rm. Through the foyer is a formal living rm w/ dual sided fireplace reflecting into dining, a home office en suite w/ clawfoot tub, and a formal dining rm. With no expense spared, the home boasts a chefs kitchen equipped with a walk-in pantry, Miele Apls, SS Wolfe oven/stove and a sub zero fridge/freezer. Off of the kitchen is a cozy family rm with a fireplace. Upstairs is a beautiful layout of the Mstr BD en suite with steam shower / balcony overlooking the pool/outdoor space. Guest rm's include one en suite and two bd rm's sharing an adjoining BA. BD rm's boast great closet / storage. Additionally, the home provides a lndry rm, Sonos sound system throughout, pool/spa w/ smart phone enabled feat., 2-car garage, outdoor space for entertaining. Moments to finest restaurants, entertainment, and fashion Beverly Hills has to offer. Listed by Steven Medina - Hilton & Hyland



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/156-s-wetherly-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90211-usa/56b5e10d-fbc7-4898-8b79-c21863392648



(RLNE5542152)