All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 156 South Wetherly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
156 South Wetherly Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

156 South Wetherly Drive

156 South Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

156 South Wetherly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Attention Tenants: 4 BD/4.5 BA. French Chateau in BH! Enter a grand foyer boasting tall ceilings, spiral staircase, marble/wood flr., wine cellar tucked into stairwell and a pwdr rm. Through the foyer is a formal living rm w/ dual sided fireplace reflecting into dining, a home office en suite w/ clawfoot tub, and a formal dining rm. With no expense spared, the home boasts a chefs kitchen equipped with a walk-in pantry, Miele Apls, SS Wolfe oven/stove and a sub zero fridge/freezer. Off of the kitchen is a cozy family rm with a fireplace. Upstairs is a beautiful layout of the Mstr BD en suite with steam shower / balcony overlooking the pool/outdoor space. Guest rm's include one en suite and two bd rm's sharing an adjoining BA. BD rm's boast great closet / storage. Additionally, the home provides a lndry rm, Sonos sound system throughout, pool/spa w/ smart phone enabled feat., 2-car garage, outdoor space for entertaining. Moments to finest restaurants, entertainment, and fashion Beverly Hills has to offer. Listed by Steven Medina - Hilton & Hyland

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/156-s-wetherly-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90211-usa/56b5e10d-fbc7-4898-8b79-c21863392648

(RLNE5542152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have any available units?
156 South Wetherly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 156 South Wetherly Drive have?
Some of 156 South Wetherly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 South Wetherly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
156 South Wetherly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 South Wetherly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 156 South Wetherly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 156 South Wetherly Drive offers parking.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 South Wetherly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 156 South Wetherly Drive has a pool.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have accessible units?
No, 156 South Wetherly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 South Wetherly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 South Wetherly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 South Wetherly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts