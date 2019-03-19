All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 South La Peer Drive

153 South La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

153 South La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
It is a lovely guesthouse located in Beverly Hills, surrounded entertainment offices, medical facilities, high-end shops, fabulous restaurants, malls and many more fun places. It is a free standing building located in the back of the main house. Although its size is only 500 sqft but it is bright and airy, it has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a living/dining room.

Tenant will have access to the covered patio and enjoy the outdoor space.
Tenant will share a driveway with the landlord in the evening. In the daytime street parking is available with the city parking permit.

The monthly rental fee includes:
- Weekly cleaning service (changing sheets, cleaning kitchen, bathroom, sweep, mop and dust)
- Cleaning supplies including paper towel and toilet paper
- Utility (Electricity, gas, trash, water, internet and cable TV)
- Parking permit

Features and Amenities:
- Window in every room with a view of the citrus garden
- Laminate wood floor
- Central heating and cooling system
- Tankless water heater
- Recessed lighting
- Fire sprinklers in the building
- Washer and dryer
- Large living room with a sectional couch, 40 flat screen television and a dining table/ work desk with 2 leather chairs
- Printer
- Apple TV in the living room and bedroom
- Internet and Cable TV

Kitchen
- Gas range + Oven
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Keurig coffee maker
- Toaster, blender, mixer, dinnerware, cooking ware, Brita water filter and etc.

Bathroom
- Walk-in shower
- Single sink vanity
- Hairdryer
- Toiletries

Bedroom
- Queen size bed with wood bed frame
- Nightstands
- Walk-in closet
- Luggage racks
- Safe deposit box
- White terry bathrobe(s) and slipper(s)

House Rules:
- No smoking inside the house
- No party/event in the premises
- Maximum occupancy: 2 responsibles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 South La Peer Drive have any available units?
153 South La Peer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 153 South La Peer Drive have?
Some of 153 South La Peer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 South La Peer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 South La Peer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 South La Peer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 South La Peer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 South La Peer Drive offers parking.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 South La Peer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive have a pool?
No, 153 South La Peer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 South La Peer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 South La Peer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 South La Peer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 South La Peer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
