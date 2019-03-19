153 South La Peer Drive

Amenities
It is a lovely guesthouse located in Beverly Hills, surrounded entertainment offices, medical facilities, high-end shops, fabulous restaurants, malls and many more fun places. It is a free standing building located in the back of the main house. Although its size is only 500 sqft but it is bright and airy, it has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a living/dining room.
Tenant will have access to the covered patio and enjoy the outdoor space.
Tenant will share a driveway with the landlord in the evening. In the daytime street parking is available with the city parking permit.
The monthly rental fee includes:
- Weekly cleaning service (changing sheets, cleaning kitchen, bathroom, sweep, mop and dust)
- Cleaning supplies including paper towel and toilet paper
- Utility (Electricity, gas, trash, water, internet and cable TV)
- Parking permit
Features and Amenities:
- Window in every room with a view of the citrus garden
- Laminate wood floor
- Central heating and cooling system
- Tankless water heater
- Recessed lighting
- Fire sprinklers in the building
- Washer and dryer
- Large living room with a sectional couch, 40 flat screen television and a dining table/ work desk with 2 leather chairs
- Printer
- Apple TV in the living room and bedroom
- Internet and Cable TV
Kitchen
- Gas range + Oven
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Keurig coffee maker
- Toaster, blender, mixer, dinnerware, cooking ware, Brita water filter and etc.
Bathroom
- Walk-in shower
- Single sink vanity
- Hairdryer
- Toiletries
Bedroom
- Queen size bed with wood bed frame
- Nightstands
- Walk-in closet
- Luggage racks
- Safe deposit box
- White terry bathrobe(s) and slipper(s)
House Rules:
- No smoking inside the house
- No party/event in the premises
- Maximum occupancy: 2 responsibles