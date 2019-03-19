153 South La Peer Drive

Amenities

It is a lovely guesthouse located in Beverly Hills, surrounded entertainment offices, medical facilities, high-end shops, fabulous restaurants, malls and many more fun places. It is a free standing building located in the back of the main house. Although its size is only 500 sqft but it is bright and airy, it has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a living/dining room.



Tenant will have access to the covered patio and enjoy the outdoor space.

Tenant will share a driveway with the landlord in the evening. In the daytime street parking is available with the city parking permit.



The monthly rental fee includes:

- Weekly cleaning service (changing sheets, cleaning kitchen, bathroom, sweep, mop and dust)

- Cleaning supplies including paper towel and toilet paper

- Utility (Electricity, gas, trash, water, internet and cable TV)

- Parking permit



Features and Amenities:

- Window in every room with a view of the citrus garden

- Laminate wood floor

- Central heating and cooling system

- Tankless water heater

- Recessed lighting

- Fire sprinklers in the building

- Washer and dryer

- Large living room with a sectional couch, 40 flat screen television and a dining table/ work desk with 2 leather chairs

- Printer

- Apple TV in the living room and bedroom

- Internet and Cable TV



Kitchen

- Gas range + Oven

- Microwave

- Refrigerator

- Keurig coffee maker

- Toaster, blender, mixer, dinnerware, cooking ware, Brita water filter and etc.



Bathroom

- Walk-in shower

- Single sink vanity

- Hairdryer

- Toiletries



Bedroom

- Queen size bed with wood bed frame

- Nightstands

- Walk-in closet

- Luggage racks

- Safe deposit box

- White terry bathrobe(s) and slipper(s)



House Rules:

- No smoking inside the house

- No party/event in the premises

- Maximum occupancy: 2 responsibles