152 South REEVES Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

152 South REEVES Drive

152 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

152 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sunlight streams in the front windows, gleaming on the wood floors, and making the colored glass pendant lights in the kitchen sparkle. Bright white, glass front cabinets in the updated kitchen, light up the space. Cooking is easy with newer stainless appliances! High ceilings make the spacious rooms feel even bigger. Plentiful closets, an entry, huge linen, and a walk in main closet, keep your home tidy. Air conditioned. Park in back, or on the street. Shared laundry room on the same floor. Charming 1930s building, framed by trees, and a lawn out front. Less than 2 miles from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Perfect location for the Beverly Hills life! One block east of Beverly, and 1 south of Wilshire means you can walk to wonderful dining, shopping, and transportation. Available in February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 South REEVES Drive have any available units?
152 South REEVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 152 South REEVES Drive have?
Some of 152 South REEVES Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 South REEVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
152 South REEVES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 South REEVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 152 South REEVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 152 South REEVES Drive does offer parking.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 South REEVES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive have a pool?
No, 152 South REEVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 152 South REEVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 South REEVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 South REEVES Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 South REEVES Drive has units with air conditioning.
