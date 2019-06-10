152 South REEVES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Sunlight streams in the front windows, gleaming on the wood floors, and making the colored glass pendant lights in the kitchen sparkle. Bright white, glass front cabinets in the updated kitchen, light up the space. Cooking is easy with newer stainless appliances! High ceilings make the spacious rooms feel even bigger. Plentiful closets, an entry, huge linen, and a walk in main closet, keep your home tidy. Air conditioned. Park in back, or on the street. Shared laundry room on the same floor. Charming 1930s building, framed by trees, and a lawn out front. Less than 2 miles from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Perfect location for the Beverly Hills life! One block east of Beverly, and 1 south of Wilshire means you can walk to wonderful dining, shopping, and transportation. Available in February.