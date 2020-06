Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Large, spacious and bright front corner condo in the heart of Beverly Hills- 2 bedroom 2 baths - . Huge rooms, fireplace, 2 car side by side parking in secure building, elevator. Newer laminate wood flooring throughout - nice large balcony facing Oakhurst and beautiful tree lined street. Small quaint 12 unit building, this unit is on the second floor of a 3 floor building. Available now. Newly painted. BEVERLY HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT