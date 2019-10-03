All apartments in Beverly Hills
1510 CARLA Ridge

1510 Carla Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
VIEWS, VIEWS!! Endless, breathtaking views of everything from Downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean! The only thing more beautiful than the view is your new home. Imagine swimming in your pool, watching the sky begin to light up in colors that are as vibrant as the life you live. Walls of glass surround the open floor plan of your modern, exclusive Trousdale estate, allowing the setting sun to illuminate the entire living space.The table is set for your friends. Music is playing throughout the built-in sound system. Food & wine are being prepared in your dream gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and center island. In the morning you wake up to the extraordinary views from your bedroom, & eat in your breakfast area with the amazing city view. This private gem includes 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths, each projecting individuality and quality. Dual fireplaces, wet bar, 2 zone heating & A/C, BBQ area. Located in the Beverly Hills school district. contact agent on Cell # only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have any available units?
1510 CARLA Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1510 CARLA Ridge have?
Some of 1510 CARLA Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 CARLA Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1510 CARLA Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 CARLA Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1510 CARLA Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1510 CARLA Ridge offers parking.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 CARLA Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1510 CARLA Ridge has a pool.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1510 CARLA Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 CARLA Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 CARLA Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 CARLA Ridge has units with air conditioning.
