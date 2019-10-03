1510 CARLA Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

VIEWS, VIEWS!! Endless, breathtaking views of everything from Downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean! The only thing more beautiful than the view is your new home. Imagine swimming in your pool, watching the sky begin to light up in colors that are as vibrant as the life you live. Walls of glass surround the open floor plan of your modern, exclusive Trousdale estate, allowing the setting sun to illuminate the entire living space.The table is set for your friends. Music is playing throughout the built-in sound system. Food & wine are being prepared in your dream gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and center island. In the morning you wake up to the extraordinary views from your bedroom, & eat in your breakfast area with the amazing city view. This private gem includes 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths, each projecting individuality and quality. Dual fireplaces, wet bar, 2 zone heating & A/C, BBQ area. Located in the Beverly Hills school district. contact agent on Cell # only