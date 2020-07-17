All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like
1491 Carla Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1491 Carla Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1491 Carla Ridge

1491 Carla Ridge · (310) 807-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1491 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 beds, 9 baths, $29990 · Avail. Aug 1

$29,990

8 Bed · 9 Bath · 8150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412

Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views. Gated motor court, open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light complimenting inviting interiors and exteriors. Formal entry and foyer open to the living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen, center island, spacious cabinetry, professional appliances and breakfast room off kitchen. Private master suite offers unobstructed views to the backyard, walk-in closets, marble baths in suites. 3 add'l bedroom suites on the main level + game room, bar. Versatile lower level w/theater + 2 guest bdrm suites. Outdoor space includes expansive covered & open patios, pool + spa, views. Amazing and spacious outdoor areas with beautiful views. Available now fully furnished; move-in ready. Tenant is responsible for utilities and tenant broker commission. 5 Star Service - 24/7 Service Rentee pays for utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1491-carla-ridge-beverly-hills-ca/102412
Property Id 102412

(RLNE5944825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1491 Carla Ridge have any available units?
1491 Carla Ridge has a unit available for $29,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1491 Carla Ridge have?
Some of 1491 Carla Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 Carla Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Carla Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Carla Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Carla Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge offer parking?
No, 1491 Carla Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1491 Carla Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1491 Carla Ridge has a pool.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1491 Carla Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1491 Carla Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 Carla Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1491 Carla Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 BedroomsBeverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts