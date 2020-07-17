Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool hot tub media room

Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412



Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views. Gated motor court, open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light complimenting inviting interiors and exteriors. Formal entry and foyer open to the living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen, center island, spacious cabinetry, professional appliances and breakfast room off kitchen. Private master suite offers unobstructed views to the backyard, walk-in closets, marble baths in suites. 3 add'l bedroom suites on the main level + game room, bar. Versatile lower level w/theater + 2 guest bdrm suites. Outdoor space includes expansive covered & open patios, pool + spa, views. Amazing and spacious outdoor areas with beautiful views. Available now fully furnished; move-in ready. Tenant is responsible for utilities and tenant broker commission. 5 Star Service - 24/7 Service Rentee pays for utilities

