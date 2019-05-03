148 South SWALL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Exquisite 5 bed/4.5 bath newer construction nestled in prime Beverly Hills. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and family room presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and separate breakfast area opening to sun drenched backyard with covered patio ideal for al-fresco dining. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with walk in closet, spacious bathroom and patio. Three additional bedrooms complete the second floor. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree-lined street.