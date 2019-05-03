All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

148 South SWALL Drive

148 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Exquisite 5 bed/4.5 bath newer construction nestled in prime Beverly Hills. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and family room presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances and separate breakfast area opening to sun drenched backyard with covered patio ideal for al-fresco dining. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with walk in closet, spacious bathroom and patio. Three additional bedrooms complete the second floor. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree-lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 South SWALL Drive have any available units?
148 South SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 148 South SWALL Drive have?
Some of 148 South SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 South SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 South SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 South SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 148 South SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive offer parking?
No, 148 South SWALL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 South SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive have a pool?
No, 148 South SWALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 South SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 South SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 South SWALL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 South SWALL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
