Beverly Hills, CA
1471 CARLA Ridge
1471 CARLA Ridge

Location

1471 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Please call 310-993-9692 to schedule a showing. A Trousdale gem with stunning city and ocean views set behind security gate and walls surrounded by lush landscape. The living room boasts breathtaking views while the warm and inviting fireplace sets the mood. Stainless steel appliances and crisp white cabinets add an energetic and fresh look to the wonderful chef's kitchen. Opulent master suite on east wing has great views of its own and the en-suite bathroom offers a separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Three more en-suite bedrooms are located on the west wing. Backyard is the perfect place to entertain or to catch some sunshine by the sparkling pool. Two car garage and driveway for multi car parking. City lights illuminate your view by night. A rare combination of Zen living with modern lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have any available units?
1471 CARLA Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1471 CARLA Ridge have?
Some of 1471 CARLA Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 CARLA Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1471 CARLA Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 CARLA Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1471 CARLA Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1471 CARLA Ridge offers parking.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 CARLA Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1471 CARLA Ridge has a pool.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1471 CARLA Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 CARLA Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 CARLA Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1471 CARLA Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

