1471 CARLA Ridge

Please call 310-993-9692 to schedule a showing. A Trousdale gem with stunning city and ocean views set behind security gate and walls surrounded by lush landscape. The living room boasts breathtaking views while the warm and inviting fireplace sets the mood. Stainless steel appliances and crisp white cabinets add an energetic and fresh look to the wonderful chef's kitchen. Opulent master suite on east wing has great views of its own and the en-suite bathroom offers a separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Three more en-suite bedrooms are located on the west wing. Backyard is the perfect place to entertain or to catch some sunshine by the sparkling pool. Two car garage and driveway for multi car parking. City lights illuminate your view by night. A rare combination of Zen living with modern lines.