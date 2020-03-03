1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge

Amenities

Incredible lease opportunity in much sought after Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Single story redone Mid Century home has a gated driveway and stunning period details. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in just over 4,000 square feet, the home boasts gleaming wood floors in the living areas, large modernized kitchen with a breakfast area that opens to the yard, formal dining room, an oversized living room with fireplace and a beautiful family room with a sunken bar that opens up to both a private and relaxing grassy side yard and the main yard with a sparkling Pool/Spa. Secondary bedrooms are very generous and all rooms have their own en-suite bath. Large master suite that offer city views, ample closet space and opens to the main yard. Truly a must see!