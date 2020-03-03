All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge

1465 Carla Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Incredible lease opportunity in much sought after Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Single story redone Mid Century home has a gated driveway and stunning period details. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in just over 4,000 square feet, the home boasts gleaming wood floors in the living areas, large modernized kitchen with a breakfast area that opens to the yard, formal dining room, an oversized living room with fireplace and a beautiful family room with a sunken bar that opens up to both a private and relaxing grassy side yard and the main yard with a sparkling Pool/Spa. Secondary bedrooms are very generous and all rooms have their own en-suite bath. Large master suite that offer city views, ample closet space and opens to the main yard. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have any available units?
1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have?
Some of 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge offers parking.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge has a pool.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 CARLA RIDGE Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
